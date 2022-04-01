Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 9,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,458. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $716.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 192,949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

