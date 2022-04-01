Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lowered its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Northrim BanCorp makes up approximately 2.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 6.04% of Northrim BanCorp worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NRIM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $258.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

