NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

