Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.86.
NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 41,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,128. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.41. Novavax has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.