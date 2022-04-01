Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.86.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 41,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,128. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.41. Novavax has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

