Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Up 5.8%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $74.89. 350,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,744% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.
Nuvei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NUVCF)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.