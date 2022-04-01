Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Up 5.8%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $74.89. 350,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,744% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

Nuvei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

