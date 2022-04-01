NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,059 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

