Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $576,258.48

Nyzo (NYZO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $576,258.48 and approximately $8,048.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.28 or 0.07451570 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.83 or 0.99969182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.