Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $46.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,245 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.