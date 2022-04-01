Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NYSE OXY opened at $56.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.