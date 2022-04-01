Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,660 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.50. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,419. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

