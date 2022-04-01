Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,938 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.93. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

