Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $227.08. 58,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $204.24 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

