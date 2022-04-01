Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.88. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.