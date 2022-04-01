Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.72, but opened at 5.48. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 5.45, with a volume of 11,474 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on OPAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.63.
In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
