Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,490. The company has a market capitalization of $646.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

