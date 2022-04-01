On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Short Interest Update

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 11,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. 70,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.46. ON has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. Analysts forecast that ON will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

