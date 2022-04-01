One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.82 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.