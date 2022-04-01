onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

