OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 92.88 ($1.22) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.31. OnTheMarket has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.71). The company has a market capitalization of £69.24 million and a P/E ratio of 30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of OnTheMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £85,000 ($111,343.99).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

