Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.95.

LPRO opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 563.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 193.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

