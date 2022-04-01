OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 103,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.85. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

