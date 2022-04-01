Oppenheimer Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the retailer will earn $14.75 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $575.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $348.84 and a one year high of $586.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

