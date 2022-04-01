Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 641,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

