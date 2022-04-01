Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
