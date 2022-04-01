Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 34,500 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.42. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 351,901 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,012,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after buying an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

