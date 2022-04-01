Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 61,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,135,000 after buying an additional 1,489,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 474,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

