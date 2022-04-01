Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Down 3.1%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 90,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 165,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$43.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

