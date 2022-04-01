Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Announces Earnings Results

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.

ORGS stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orgenesis by 225.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orgenesis by 31.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orgenesis by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

