Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 4.9%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 6,980,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,912,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

About Oriole Resources (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.