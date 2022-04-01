Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE ONL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $32.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
