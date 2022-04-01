ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
