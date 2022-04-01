ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

