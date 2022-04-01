OTA Financial Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,598,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,945,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GACQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 3,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,311. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

