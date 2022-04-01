OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $215,000 in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 137,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.41. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.