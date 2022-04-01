OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $888,000 in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Benessere Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.59% of Benessere Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC increased its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.