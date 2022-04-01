OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Leo Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

