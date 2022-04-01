OTA Financial Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine comprises about 1.5% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $47,624,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,204,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 785,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,261,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,505. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

