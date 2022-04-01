OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,128,000.

BIT stock remained flat at $$16.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,468. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

