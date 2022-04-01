Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,964,760 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $53.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

