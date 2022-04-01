Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

NYSE OC traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 9,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Owens Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

