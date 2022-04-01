Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $44.02 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.