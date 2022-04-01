Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE OMI opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

