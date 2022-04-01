Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

