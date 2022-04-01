P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.
About P3 Health Partners
