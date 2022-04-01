P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

PIII stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

