Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,998. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
