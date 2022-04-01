Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,998. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

