Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.36. 11,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.