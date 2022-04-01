Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.09 on Thursday, hitting $613.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,481. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $313.27 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

