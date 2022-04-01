Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 6,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,783. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.