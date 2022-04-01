Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

