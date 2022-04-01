Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $42,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $77.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.