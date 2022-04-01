Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $73,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

NYSE:BLK opened at $764.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $755.52 and its 200-day moving average is $849.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

