Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

